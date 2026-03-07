'Jack Trick' Leads Devils to Win in Rivalry Matchup vs. Rangers

The New Jersey Devils are now riding a four-game winning streak after defeating their famous Hudson River rival of the New York Rangers.

New Jersey went a perfect three-for-three on the power play, and star center Jack Hughes tallied a hat trick, noted on the broadcast as a "Jack trick." The March 7 win at Prudential Center was the first meeting between the two teams this season and also served as the first of three meetings in the next 24 days. In addition, Devils teammate Dawson Mercer hit his 200th career NHL point with his goal at the 19:47 mark of the opening frame. Mercer's goal was assisted by defenseman Luke Hughes, giving the young blueliner his 100th career NHL helper.

The third period saw two goals from Jack; he now has 19 career goals and 42 points in 24 career games against the Rangers.

Jack's opening goal of the game came with a slap shot in the second period. It signified his first goal since the Golden Goal that lifted Team USA to the gold medal in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics over Canada at the 1:41 mark of overtime.

Jack Hughes Records Hat Trick over Hudson River Rival

The goals from Jack in the final frame showcased a breakaway and an empty-netter. Following his empty net goal with only 32 seconds remaining, hats were tossed onto the ice from Devils fans.

The Rangers tallied goals from Will Borgen, Vladislav Gavrikov and Will Cuylle. The next two games between New Jersey and the Rangers will both take place at Madison Square Garden — March 18 marks the next matchup between the Devils and New York franchise.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom saved 17 for New Jersey.

Both the Devils and Rangers make up the bottom two teams of the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey General Manager Tom Fitzgerald recently made headlines for making zero trades before the passing of the NHL trade deadline on March 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

“My focus was purely on the future of this organization moving forward and trying to add to the current a group, a player or two that could grow with this group,” Fitzgerald said per NHL.com. “That was my focus, but nothing materialized.”

Team USA's recent gold medal marked the first time the country won gold in men’s hockey at the Olympics since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980. Jack has recently made appearances on "Saturday Night Live" in addition to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Pat McAfee Show."

The game against the Rangers was also broadcast on ABC, SN1, SN.

