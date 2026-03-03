Devils Sign Forward to Entry Level Contract

The New Jersey Devils have signed Matyas Melovsky to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract starting in 2026-27.

Per the NHL release, Melovsky, 21, is currently on a one-year, one-way AHL contract, playing in his first professional season in North America.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward has recorded 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 35 games with New Jersey’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utica Comets. The Czechia native was selected in the sixth round, 171st overall, by New Jersey in the 2024 NHL Draft. So far with Utica this season, the rookie center has tallied 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) across 35 games with the Comets.

Melovsky previously played for three years with Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He racked up a total of 201 points.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s what I always wanted when I realized I could play professional hockey, so it’s a dream come true and a big opportunity for me,” Melovsky said per the Utica Comets when asked about signing his first career NHL deal.

Per Devils' beat reporter Kristy Flannery, Melovsky is considered a prospect to watch within the New Jersey franchise.

Devils' President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald made the announcement regarding Melovsky on March 2.

Newest Devil signs on the dotted line. pic.twitter.com/EGWyGYoObL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 2, 2026

Melovsky also represented Czechia at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2022 U-18 World Junior Championship and 2024 U-20 World Junior Championship. Czechia won the bronze medal in 2024, with Melovsky leading all skaters (tied) in assists (10).

The Utica Comets are next set to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on March 3 at 7 p.m. EST.

New Jersey currently has 60 points in the Metropolitan Division and has a 29-29-2 overall record. The Devils are coming off a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 28 and will be returning to the Prudential Center to host the Florida Panthers on March 3.

Melovsky previously earned the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the QMJHL’s best defensive forward. Just last season, he led Baie-Comeau Drakkar with 83 points and finished third in the league with 57 assists.

Fellow Devils' center Jack Hughes has made many headlines as of late, as the New Jersey player and former No. 1 overall pick scored the overtime winner for Team USA to take home the gold medal over the Canadians in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Hughes has recently appeared on Saturday Night Live, in addition to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

