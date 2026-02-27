Hilary Knight to Join Hughes Brothers Jimmy Fallon Appearance

Team USA captain Hilary Knight of the 2026 U.S. Women's Olympic Ice Hockey Team will join men's players Quinn and Jack Hughes on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2.

The NBC show is broadcasted live from Rockefeller Center on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST. The Jimmy Fallon appearance comes after the American women brought home their eighth medal — one at every Olympics where women's hockey has been staged — and their third gold medal (1998, 2018, 2026).

The Hughes brothers and the American men brought home their first gold medal since 1980. This marks the first time in USA Hockey history that both the U.S. men's and women's ice hockey teams have won gold at the same Winter Olympics. Team USA has since named this accomplishment the "Double Gold."

Knight became the all-time leading U.S. Olympic goal scorer and point leader with her goal against Canada late in the third period of the women's final to force overtime, which eventually resulted in the 2-1 OT win for the American women. The women's final against the Canadians shattered the record in becoming the most-watched women’s hockey game ever and peaked at 7.7 million viewers during overtime.

The men also had that same score of 2-1 — in overtime — against the Canadian men.

Hilary Knight to Appear on Jimmy Fallon

Knight was chosen as one of the American flag bearers at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

This marked Knights' fifth time (and reportedly final time) suiting up for Team USA in the Olympics — the most Olympic appearances in history by an American in hockey for men or women. She also plays for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s Seattle Torrent.

The Torrent host the Toronto Sceptres on Feb. 27 at 10:00 p.m. EST, with another game following at the Ottawa Charge on March 4.

Knight — who is 36 — has already worn one gold (2018) and three silver Olympic medals (2010, 2014, 2022).

Quinn lead the Team USA men in production with eight points and scoring the overtime winner to beat Sweden in the quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Hughes' younger brother and fellow gold medalist of Jack scored the golden goal to lift the Americans to their aforementioned 2-1 OT win against Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics Final.

Jack currently plays for the NHL's New Jersey Devils, with Quinn being a member of the Minnesota Wild. Quinn will also appear on Feb. 28's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States and Jack Hughes (86) of the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Wild are off on Feb. 28, with the Minnesota roster then seeing action of their own against the St. Louis Blues on March 1. Quinn is expected to return to the Wild for play against the Blues after his appearance on the NBC show, before then flying back to New York to visit on Fallon's show with Knight and Jack.

