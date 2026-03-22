NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship Bracket Set

The race to the Frozen four is on.

The NCAA men's hockey tournament bracket was revealed in its entirety on March 22, setting up four regional divisions that include rising stars and potential bracket-busters — all vying for a spot in the coveted Frozen Four in Las Vegas in April. Michigan earned the No. 1 overall seed in the reveal of the 16-team bracket. The Wolverines won the Big Ten Conference Tournament on March 21, earning an automatic berth alongside Minnesota State, Dartmouth, Merrimack, Denver and Bentley, as the six league champions earned automatic berths.

University of Michigan headlines the Albany Region as the top seed, where they will open play against the Bentley Falcons.

The Penn State Nittany Lions and expected incoming No. 1 overall NHL pick Gavin McKenna are to take on the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

NCAA Championship Bracket Unveiled

North Dakota, Michigan State and reigning national champion Western Michigan rounded out the top four seeds, in order.

The winners of the Albany Regional and Loveland Regional will face off in the Frozen Four, whereas the Sioux Falls Regional and Worcester Regional winners will match up on the other side of the bracket. Here's a more in depth look at the regionals and how to tune in:

Albany Regional

No. 1 Michigan (27-9-1) vs. Bentley (23-11-5) | 5:30 p.m. EST | ESPNU (Fubo)

Minnesota-Duluth (23-14-1) vs. Penn State (21-13-2) | 9 p.m. EST | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Loveland Regional

No. 4 Western Michigan (26-10-1) vs. Minnesota State (22-10-7) | 2:30 p.m. EST | ESPNU (Fubo)

Denver (25-11-3) vs. Cornell (22-10-1) | 6 p.m. EST | ESPN+

Sioux Falls Regional

No. 2 North Dakota (27-9-1) vs. Merrimack (21-15-2) | 8:30 p.m. EST | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Providence (23-10-2) vs. Quinnipiac (26-9-3) | 5 p.m. EST | ESPN+

Worcester Regional

No. 3 Michigan State (25-8-2) vs. UConn (20-12-5) | 1:30 p.m. EST | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Dartmouth (23-7-4) vs. Wisconsin (21-12-5) | 5 p.m. EST | ESPNU (Fubo)

Other key information includes that this is the Ivy League's Dartmouth first ever NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament appearance since 1980 after winning the ECAC Tournament.

The NCAA men's hockey selection show was broadcasted nationally on ESPNU. The 2026 NCAA hockey tournament gets underway on Thursday, March 26. First-round action continues through Saturday, March 28. The Frozen Four is in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11.

Mar 21, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The 2026 NHL Draft is set to take place this June, with the lottery rumored to be on May 5 per insider Frank Seravalli. This will be the 64th NHL entry draft — with the first round being held on June 26. The New York Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer at No. 1 overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

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