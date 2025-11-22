Matthew Schaefer, Islanders to Honor Hockey Fights Cancer
On Nov. 22, the New York Islanders will host the St. Louis Blues in a matchup that means more than just another game on the ice.
The Islanders will face off against the Blues in a 3:30 EST showing at UBS Arena. However, it won't just be any other game. The matchup will serve as the Islanders' Hockey Fights Cancer Game. No. 1 overall pick and rookie star Matthew Schaefer will honor his mother who passed away due to cancer, with Nov. 22 also being his mother's birthday.
Jennifer Schaefer passed in Feb., 2024 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Islanders to Remember Matthew Schaefer's Mother — Jennifer Schaefer — Amidst Hockey Fights Cancer Game
St. Louis currently has an overall record of 6-9-6, while the Islanders have 26 points in the Metropolitan Division with a 12-7-2 record.
Schaefer said that growing up, his mother played a huge part in his growth off the ice and as a hockey player.
"My mom used to go in net and put on the equipment, and I'd shoot on her," Schaefer previously according to NHL.com. "Just seeing what my mom went through, having a smile on her face with cancer and everything trying to bring her down, but she wouldn't let it bring her down. She's someone I look up to, really strong ... I wish I was as tough as her ... she's someone I always looked up to"
Schaefer has already paid tribute to Jennifer in a number of ways throughout only his first year in the league — when Schaefer was drafted at No. 1 overall by the Islanders in the summer, he wore a suit that featured a picture of them together and her signature on the inside of his jacket. He also credited her the assist in his first career goal back in Oct. over the Washington Capitals.
"She's up there with the hockey gods," Schaefer said at the time of scoring his first NHL goal. "Maybe she slipped them a little $20 to get that goal. She's definitely there to help."
The defenseman is currently tied for leading all rookies in points, while also averaging 22:35 on ice. Schaefer currently sits with 15 points across seven goals and eight assists in 21 games played. He finished his first month with eight goals (three goals, five assists) in 11 games to earn NHL "Rookie of the Month" honors for October.
It's also been recently reported that Schaefer is currently in contention for spot on Team Canada's roster for the upcoming 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics; he has been officially added to Team Canada's International Olympic Committee (IOC) long list (90-plus players) and is in Olympic drug testing protocol.
The Islanders have changed the dashers to lavender for Hockey Fights Cancer and various players showed their support of children battling cancer by walking in with patients from local New York health organizations.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!