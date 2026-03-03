Rangers' Goalie Shares Thoughts on Artemi Panarin Trade

The New York Rangers didn’t envision 2026 unfolding like this. Less than two seasons removed from sitting atop the league as Presidents’ Trophy winners, they now find themselves buried in the Eastern Conference standings.

The fall hasn’t been subtle. Defensive lapses, uneven goaltending during injury stretches, and an offense that runs cold for long periods have reshaped expectations. A roster once praised for depth and balance has looked fragile under pressure.

The Olympic break offered a brief reset. J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, and head coach Mike Sullivan returned from the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics with gold medals after a dramatic 2–1 overtime win over Canada.

The organization hoped that a championship edge might inject belief into a locker room that badly needed it. But the biggest storyline of the season didn’t happen overseas. It happened in the front office.

At the height of their struggles, the Rangers made a stunning decision: they traded Artemi Panarin.

Shesterkin Speaks Candidly

Since the Olympics, the Rangers have welcomed back not only three gold medalists but also two pillars of their lineup: defenseman Adam Fox and goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Their return from injuries has stabilized a team that had been wobbling for months.

In a recent 3–2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Shesterkin stopped 31 of 33 shots and earned Player of the Game honors. Afterward, in a postgame media scrum, Rangers reporter Mollie Walker asked him about the Panarin trade:

"He's one of the best players in the league. Of course, it's pretty tough for us to lose a player of that caliber. I hope he enjoys the trade. We wish him all the best. I think it's time for young players to develop pretty well right now."

There’s honesty in that response. Shesterkin didn’t pretend the move was easy. He acknowledged what everyone knows — losing a star like Panarin hurts. But he also pointed forward.

The Weight on Shesterkin’s Shoulders

After the Penguins win, Mike Sullivan didn’t hold back in his praise, calling Shesterkin “the best goalie in the game.” That may sound like coach speak, but right now, it feels more like a necessity.

If the Rangers are going to claw their way back into the playoff race — currently sitting last in the Metro Division — it will start in the crease. They no longer have Panarin to tilt the ice offensively on a nightly basis. That means tighter games, thinner margins, and more pressure on their goaltender.

The Rangers’ season has already been defined by bold choices and hard resets. Whether those moves spark a revival or mark the beginning of a longer rebuild will unfold in the coming weeks.

The Panarin Trade That Shook Broadway

Panarin had led the team in scoring every season since joining in 2019-20. Over 482 games in New York, he piled up 205 goals and 402 assists for 607 points — a remarkable 1.259 points per game. Players with that level of production don’t get moved lightly. They certainly don’t get moved for a prospect.

Yet that’s exactly what happened, with the trade return centered around Liam Greentree, a highly touted prospect drafted 26th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Panarin's departure marked the end of an era and will likely go down as one of the most impactful free-agent chapters in franchise history. His creativity, vision and flair defined the Rangers’ offense for half a decade.

