Rangers' JT Miller Gets Brutally Honest About Offensive Struggles
The New York Rangers didn’t just start slow, they opened the 2025/26 season by making the wrong kind of history. After dropping their first four home games and scoring just one goal in them, they became the first NHL team to be shut out in five of their first seven home fixtures. No one could have predicted that from a team with this much talent.
What’s made the whole situation even stranger is the team’s split personality. At home, the Rangers look tight and stuck, posting a 2–7–1 record with a –14 goal differential and a 14.3% power play. On the road, they flip into one of the league’s best teams — faster, sharper, looser — putting up a 9–4–1 record with a +11 goal differential, a power play that's clicking at 23.5%, and steadier goaltending. It’s as if MSG drains something from them and every other rink gives it back.
Are the New York Rangers Cursed?
That odd energy has even sparked jokes about curses and bad vibes. Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin took it to heart, shaving his head in an attempt to change the team’s mojo. His own play improved immediately — he scored a goal and added two assists against the Detroit Red Wings in the very next game — but the team still looks nothing like the group that reached the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.
And at the center of that frustration is Rangers captain JT Miller, who has gone from a two-way force capable of 100-point seasons to a player still searching for his game. Since being traded from Vancouver on Jan. 31, 2025, he has shown flashes of both versions of himself.
Last season he looked like a perfect fit in New York with 35 points in 32 games. This year he sits at just 6 goals and 6 assists more than a quarter into the season, and the production simply hasn’t matched the expectations placed on him. One of those goals came during one of the wildest periods of the year against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Miller Gets Honest About Personal Struggles
Miller didn’t hide from any of it when asked why his production hasn’t followed him into the new year. He was blunt and almost painfully honest with what he said during a postgame media scrum.
"At some point you look in the mirror, and I’m speaking on behalf of myself. I certainly expect a lot more production than what I have. I’ve never really gauged my game on points, and I’ve said that a lot. Typically when I bring my game, the points come. That being said, this year it seems like nothing’s really going in the net. We’ve had a big enough sample size, 25% of the season is gone, and we’re in a lot of one-goal games. If I can raise my personal standard and lead the team a little better production-wise, I think our outcomes in these games are going to change," he said.
"So it’s making me frustrated. It’s hard to control that sometimes, I’m being honest. I understand that if I’m producing the way I’m capable of producing, our record might look a hell of a lot different. Trust me, it’s on my mind. But at the same time, I’ve come a long way in not getting wrapped up in that s**t. I’m trying to lead by example, play physical, win faceoffs, and go to the net when it’s my turn. A perfect example is the goal getting called off tonight — I just feel a little it's a little snake-bit like that. I don’t expect to have a point-per-game every season, but I certainly feel like I could be farther along than where I’m at now."
His frustration was clear. He called himself “snake-bit,” admitted he’s “thinking about it a lot,” and noted that his lack of finishing has directly cost the team in their many one-goal losses lately.
Miller Shares Plan to Improve Rangers Offense
Later in the postgame interview, when asked about the team’s offensive issues as a whole, Miller kept the same tone:
"Production’s not coming easy. It’s a handful of guys, and the only guy I’m worried about is myself. Like I said, it pisses me off when we’re in these one-goal games. It’s disappointing because I want to do more. That being said, I don’t think I need to change a lot to get there. I think I’m close; it’s just not clicking. The timing is off. If I start chasing the game that way, it’s going to turn ugly for me. So I have to make sure I stay the right way, worry about my own game, and try not to get too frustrated.
Right now, the Rangers sit last in the Metro and ahead of only Toronto and Buffalo in the Eastern Conference standings. For a team built to win now, calling this disappointing would be an understatement.
The Rangers Still Have Hope and a Goalie
The encouraging part? Their goaltending has remained elite. Igor Shesterkin gives New York a chance to win every night. The Rangers don’t lose games because of their goalie. They lose because they can’t give him enough help.
If New York wants to regain its former shape, the recipe isn’t complicated. They need scoring support. They need cleaner team defense. And they need their captain’s game to return to the level he expects of himself — because when JT Miller is right, the Rangers follow.
They have the goalie to make every night winnable. They have the talent to climb. What they’re missing are the details that separate frustration from belief, and belief from victories. If those finally come together, the Rangers’ season won’t just stabilize — it could shift fast.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!