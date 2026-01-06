Rangers Goalie Leaves Game After Collision

Just 13 minutes into the New York Rangers’ home contest against the visiting Utah Mammoth, disaster struck as Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Igor Shesterkin had to be helped off the ice following a collision with Utah forward JJ Peterka.

Peterka attempted to stop his momentum prior to making contact with Shesterkin in the blue paint, which resulted in there being minimal contact between the two players. Still, Shesterkin, who was in a split stance at the time of the hit, immediately fell backward and was in obvious pain. He signaled so by slamming his blocker repeatedly on the ice.

Rangers head athletic trainer Andy Hosler was quick on the scene to check up on the team’s star netminder and helped him up to his feet after several minutes of him staying down on the ice. As he skated off toward the New York locker room, with the help of Hosler and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, he put minimal weight on his left leg. The Rangers later announced that Shesterkin would not return.

🚨 #NYR goaltender Igor Shesterkin leaves game with left leg injury vs Utah, helped off the ice by Gavrikov and a trainer. Jonathan Quick enters. pic.twitter.com/pEhDznU6P4 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) January 6, 2026

At the time of Shesterkin’s exit, the game was scoreless. He’d stopped all nine shots that the Mammoth had sent his way through the first 13 minutes of game action. Backup goalie Jonathan Quick came into the game in relief.

Shesterkin’s Injury Will Test New York’s Depth in Net

Jan 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) reacts after being skated into by Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka (77) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Shesterkin left the game with an injury after the play. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Should Shesterkin’s lower-body injury be one that sidelines him for an extended period of time, then that spells bad news for the Rangers. Heading into the game versus Utah, New York was three points out of a playoff spot despite what many would describe as a middling start to the season.

A major reason why the Rangers have remained competitive despite some rough stretches has been the play of Shesterkin, a player whom Mike Sullivan’s squad has always been able to rely on. Through 33 games, Shesterkin’s 17 wins are the second most in the NHL. His 2.47 goals-against average and .912 save percentage are also near the top of the league.

In his stead, the Rangers would look toward Quick to carry the goaltending load. While the 39-year-old from Connecticut is no slouch himself — he has a 2.11 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 10 appearances so far this season — he hasn’t played in more than 27 games in a single campaign while a member of the Rangers. If he’s needed on a consistent basis, questions surrounding his durability will certainly arise.

