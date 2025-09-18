2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team Staff Announced
USA Hockey has finalized the coaching roster for the approaching 2026 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team.
It has been announced that John Hynes, David Quinn and John Tortorella will be assistant coaches for Team USA in Milan, Italy. They will join Mike Sullivan, who was previously named the head coach. Mike Buckley has also been listed as the goaltending coach, with Mike King and Madison Nikkel each being announced as video coaches.
The men’s Olympic hockey tournament begins Feb. 11, 2026, in Milan, Italy, ultimately culminating with the gold-medal game on Feb. 22.
General Manager of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team and president of hockey operations and general manager of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, Bill Guerin, said America rounded out its staff with the best of the best.
“We’re extremely fortunate to have a tremendous staff,” said Guerin is Team USA's press release. “Everyone is extremely proud to represent our country and focused on our collective effort to bring home a gold medal to the United States.”
Four of these previously mentioned names on the coaching staff have ties with the New York Rangers.
Sullivan is the new head coach for the Rangers, replacing Peter Laviolette who was fired after the Blueshirts missed the postseason the very season after winning the Presidents' Trophy. On the USA coaching staff sheet, he is joined by Rangers assistant coach Quinn and former Rangers head coach Tortorella.
Joining the trio of coaches with ties to the Blueshirts is New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury — he is now one of the assistant general managers for Team USA along with Tom Fitzgerald, Bill Zito, Stan Bowman, Chris Kelleher, and John Vanbiesbrouck.
Drury made the decision to hire Sullivan away from the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 2, 2025.
Sullivan recently spoke on his working partnership with Drury during the Rangers' content/media day on Wednesday, saying that the two have been building trust with each other since he arrived at Madison Square Garden.
"I've really enjoyed the partnership that Chris and I built in the time that I've been here and it's been a lot of fun in the conversations that we've had together," Sullivan said.
Additionally, both Torts and Quinn were part of Sullivan's Team USA staff at the 4 Nations Face-Off — with the trio already having experience coaching together during international play.
Will New York Rangers Players be on the Team USA Roster?
Three Rangers have the possibility of making the final Team USA roster to see action in Milan. Adam Fox, J.T. Miller, and Vincent Trocheck were a part of Team USA's orientation camp and could very well end up competing for gold.
