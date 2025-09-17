Bruins Sniper Dealing With Minor Ailment
The Boston Bruins will start their training camp with their first practice on Thursday, and their top goalscorer, David Pastrnak, is reportedly dealing with some tendinitis, which will hold him out of the lineup, according to their general manager, Don Sweeney. Scott McLaughlin of WEEI 93.7 FM reported the news.
"David Pastrnak won't skate the first couple days," Sweeney said. "His last training block, he got a little tendinitis. We as a group just said load management at this point in time is what's the best course of action. He's on the ice still, but he'll be full practice early next week. So, that's the only surprise we have. Everybody else is fully up and running."
Entering his 13th season, all of which he has spent with Boston, the club that selected him in the first round (14th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Pastrnak will be leaned on heavily to power the Bruins' offense. So, the idea of rushing him, isn't one that Sweeney is interested in.
Sweeney didn't disclose where the tendinitis is, but is confident that the issue, which occurred during some of his final offseason training is nothing to be too concerned about. It should only keep him out of the lineup for a week or so.
At this juncture of his career, while Pastrnak needs to be with the team, his place on the roster is one that seems fairly obvious. The fact that he will still be on the ice is also rather encouraging, despite it not being with the full group.
Boston will push ahead accordingly, in their first camp with new head coach Marco Sturm, who will look to set the tone early. His goal is obvious: to get the Bruins back to the playoffs after missing out last season for the first time since 2015-16.
Pastrnak will be huge for their success, as he is one of their leaders, and should the Bruins name a new captain, it would be wise to suggest that either he or Charlie McAvoy would be atop the shortlist of candidates to don the 'C'.
While the news isn't music to the ears of Bruins fans, it could show the emergence of other players, who are looking to prove they can be leaned on to lead, should an injury occur down the road in what has come to be expected as a long and winding road.
