Ducks Sign Young Forward to Huge Extension
The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Mason McTavish to a six-year extension with an average annual value of $7 million ($42 million total), Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports. The deal keeps him in Orange County through the 2030-31 season.
Negotiations between the Ducks and McTavish, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft who was previously a restricted free agent, had reportedly been at a standstill for a while now. Last week, Friedman reported that McTavish was holding out of training camp and skating with the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League. Friedman added that the term of the contract appeared to be the main hangup, as McTavish reportedly wanted a bridge deal while the Ducks wanted something long term.
Now, though, the two sides have finally come to an agreement. It's not quite the maximum term of eight years and McTavish will have a chance to test free agency when he's just 28, but it's a good compromise for both sides.
The deal comes not a moment too soon, as the Ducks begin the regular season on Oct. 9 when they face the Seattle Kraken on the road.
McTavish, 22, is coming off the best season of his young career. In 76 games, the Swiss forward set career-highs in goals (22), assists (30) and points (52) while finishing with an even rating on a subpar Ducks team. He has 140 points (60 goals and 80 assists) in 229 NHL games over four seasons.
The Ducks have a promising young core to build around with McTavish, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe, Olen Zellweger and more. With them trading Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers this offseason, they essentially designated McTavish as the leader of that core going forward.
According to PuckPedia, Anaheim still has just over $13.5 million in cap space even after this deal. The Ducks made a decent splash in free agency by signing veteran forward Mikael Granlund to a three-year contract with a $7 million AAV, though they didn't go all out like some other teams did.
Anaheim has fallen on rough times as of late, having missed the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons. The key for the Ducks to get back to the postseason is to have their young players develop as expected, and at least with McTavish, they appear to be on the right track.
