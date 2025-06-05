Bruins Officially Announce New Head Coach
The Boston Bruins are coming off of a horrendous season in 2024-25 but have high hopes for the future. Before their offseason can really kick off, the Bruins needed to name a full-time head coach after firing Jim Montgomery during the season.
Joe Sacco took over as the interim head coach, and he was in the running to become the full-time bench boss, but the Bruins went with new blood. The Bruins have announced Marco Sturm as their newest head coach.
Sturm is taking over as the 30th head coach in Bruins history and spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign.
“We’re proud to name Marco as the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome him, Astrid, Mason, and Kaydie to Boston,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. “Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room. Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion.”
Before stepping behind the bench, Sturm played 14 years in the NHL as a forward logging 938 career games. For five seasons between 2005 and 2010, Sturm played with the Bruins.
"I’m incredibly honored to be named head coach of the Boston Bruins,” Sturm said. “I want to thank Charlie Jacobs and the Jacobs family, Cam Neely, and Don Sweeney for trusting me with this opportunity. Boston has always held a special place in my heart, and I know how much this team means to the city and to our fans.”
The Bruins are in a bit of a transition period after the 2024-25 campaign, but there is hope they’ll be able to bounce back under Sturm.
