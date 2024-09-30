Bruins Making Goalie Change in Jeremy Swayman's Absence
With the NHL just days away from kicking off the 2024-25 season, the Boston Bruins have still not come to a contract agreement with restricted (RFA) free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman. With Nikita Alexandrov signed by the St. Louis Blues, Swayman is the NHL’s last remaining RFA.
Not only are the Bruins playing preseason games without Swayman, they are also preparing to enter the regular season without their star netminder. According to the Bruins front office, it’s expected that Joonas Korpisalo will be the starting goalie in the season opener.
“With how well camp has gone, how well Korpisalo has done,” head coach Jim Montgomery said. “He’s going to be our Game 1 starter.”
The Bruins open their season on October 8 against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
“We’re getting late enough into camp that it’s unlikely that Jeremy would be in a position,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “Today’s a new day… hopefully bridge the gap that still exists.”
The Bruins have been in a stalemate with Swayman for months. Neither side is willing to bend on a new deal, but the everyone is running out of time to get something signed. The Bruins are already committing to their backup as the season opening starter, while Swayman has yet to take the ice for training camp.
Bruins president Cam Neely told media that the negotiations have had offers, including one as high as $64 million. No details regarding term or average annual value, but if it’s a maximum-term deal (eight years) that would be worth $8 million annually.
The Bruins have no plans of trading their start goalie, but they are preparing to enter the new season with Korpisalo between the pipes.
Korpisalo spent the 2023-24 season with the Ottawa Senators and put up a 21-26-4 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.06 goals against average.
The Bruins showed their loyalty and commitment to Swayman by trading away Linus Ullmark, but they aren't bending when it comes to contract negotiations.
