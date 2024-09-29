Former Canadiens All-Star Slams NHL: 'Where's the Respect'
The 2024-25 NHL season hasn’t even started yet and the Montreal Canadiens might already be without their newest star forward on a long-term basis. In a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Laine suffered a knee-on-knee collision from Cedric Pare and Laine left the game in serious pain.
Pare was not given a penalty on the play and Arber Xhejak was fined for his retaliation to the situation. Despite Xhejak’s retaliation, one former player is upset with the lack of respect for the league’s stars.
P.K. Subban posted a video to Twitter calling Pare’s play on Laine irresponsible and disgusting.
“This is open ice, penalty kill, preseason folks,” Subban said. “Patrik Laine deserves a lot more respect than the way he was treated last night. And that should have never happened.”
Subban is hoping for a speedy recovery for Laine, but he still wants to know where the respect is for the game’s stars.
“Where is the respect for NHL superstars?” Subban asked. “I don’t see it.”
Subban is a former Canadiens’ defenseman and was in attendance for the preseason meeting between the Habs and Maple Leafs. He noted that he went to the game to see the stars like Laine and not for them to be given cheap shots from guys like Pare.
“There can’t be any cheap shots on our superstars,” Subban said. “Cedric Pare, I didn’t go to the game last night to see him play. I’m paying admission to watch Patrik Laine play, not him.”
Subban noted that Xhejak really didn’t have much choice but to retaliate and protect his star teammate. The NHL Department of Player Safety handed Xhejak a fine for his actions, Laine’s next few weeks to months seem uncertain, and Pare got off scott-free.
“People pay big money to watch the stars play,” Subban said. “We got to keep them on the ice. There’s got to be respect in a preseason game.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!