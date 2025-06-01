Broadcaster Says Florida NHL Teams Have Tax Advantage
Analyst Paul Bissonette of NHL on TNT opined after Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday that the Florida Panthers have a distinct advantage in signing players, due to the fact there is no state income tax.
"The fact that Florida, not only is it an unbelievable team, an unbelievable market, but the fact that you are not paying sales tax," Bissonette said after the Panthers won their third Prince of Wales trophy in a row. "That is an advantage that maybe has to be addressed in the next CBA. That's a conversation for another day."
His opinion was not shared by one of his fellow analysts.
"You think so? Really? I mean, nobody was talking about the state tax advantage that Florida and Tampa Bay had when those teams were brutal," Anson Carter said. "So, why is it gonna be such an issue now? Now they've got good teams they can use to their advantage."
"But 10-15 years ago, no one was saying, 'Hey look, these guys have an unfair advantage.'"
Bissonette remained steadfast in his belief the Florida teams have a distinct advantage.
"Well, I know," he said. "I'm just trying to say that I think we'd be naïve to not think there isn't an advantage."
Carter did not discount there is a slight advantage, but he noted other teams have their own advantages which work in their favor.
"Use what's in your back pocket," Carter said. "You could say that playing in Toronto, a passionate fanbase, playing in Canada, people love hockey. They live, sleep and breathe hockey. If you are a hockey player that's what you want to have. So it depends."
"Whatever city you're in, you can play whatever cards you got."
It should be noted a team from Florida has represented the Eastern Conference in the last six Stanley Cup Finals.
However, most other sports teams in the state have not had an advantage due to the lack of state tax.
The Miami Dolphins have not won an NFL playoff game in 25 years. The Miami Marlins cannot attract free agents because no one wants to play in an empty stadium every night. The only team that has enjoyed a modicum of success is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have won several divisional titles in a row.
The Panthers will open up the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers in Alberta. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.
