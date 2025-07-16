Sabres Get Saucy Ahead of NHL Schedule Release
Regardless of the league or sport, schedule releases are the social media teams' time to shine. Be it a highly-produced video featuring team icons and/or celebrities, or simply some fun, silly graphics, it's always fun to see how teams choose to announce their upcoming schedules.
Ahead of the NHL schedule release on Wednesday, the Buffalo Sabres' social media team clearly understood the assignment.
On Tuesday, the Sabres posted a series of graphics depicting every other team in the NHL as chicken wings, complete with themed decorations and an appropriate title. It's a fun, silly way to honor Buffalo's most famous dish, obviously being Buffalo Wings.
As any team would, the Sabres also took the opportunity to poke fun at some of their opponents. The Toronto Maple Leafs wing, for example, is titled "Choking Hazard," obviously referring to their repeated failures in the postseason.
The Dallas Stars wing - or rather, the lack thereof - just features sauce in front of a decorative goal, a reference to Brett Hull's controversial series-winning goal in Game 6 of the 1999 Stanley Cup Final against the Sabres.
Perhaps the funniest dig comes with the Ottawa Senators wing, which is literally just a normal chicken wing with no sauce appropriately titled "Plain." Clearly, the Sabres don't think their Atlantic Division foes are all that exciting.
There are plenty of other light-hearted jabs and references sprinkled throughout the post, but those are just a few of the highlights.
Of course, the Sabres haven't had much to celebrate over the past decade and a half. Their current 14-year playoff drought is the longest in NHL history, and after missing by just one point in 2023, they've only gone backwards, finishing 12 points outside the post season picture last season. After trading away young scoring forward J.J. Peterka, it seems like this could be another long season in Western New York.
If anything, at least the Sabres' social media team still knows how to have fun.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!