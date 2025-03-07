Sabres Negotiating Trade With Senators
The Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators are reportedly finalizing the latest deal before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Insider Kevin Weekes shared via his X account that the Senators and Sabres are working on a deal to swap top players.
Weekes reported that the Senators are parting with forward Josh Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in the trade. In return, the Sabres are sending center Dylan Cozens to Ottawa. The official trade call hasn't occurred yet, so there could be more to this deal. Where things currently stand, it looks like the bulk of the deal revolves around these three players.
Cozens hopes this is a fresh start in Ottawa. After signing a seven-year extension with the Sabres, his game has dramatically fallen. This year's been an even worse decline. In 61 games, he has just 11 goals and 31 points. The Sabres envisioned him to be their team's number two, or possibly top, center moving forward. With Cozens falling short of those expectations, changing scenery was the best move for both sides.
Norris alone is a significant return for Buffalo. This season, he's scored 20 goals and added 13 assists in 53 games. He's a sniper who can hopefully improve the Sabres' power play. In 236 NHL games, he has 90 goals, 66 assists, and 156 points.
Bernard-Docker is a young defenseman who has accumulated several seasons of NHL experience. The 24-year-old puck-mover has played 129 NHL games, accumulating five goals, 15 assists, and 20 points. So far this season, he's played in just 25 games and recorded one goal and four points. He is similar to Cozens in that he could use a fresh start. He will again get that chance to be an everyday defender with the Sabres.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!