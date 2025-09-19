Sabres Captain Speaks Out After Fiancée's Scary Health Incident
Hockey can quickly become secondary in the face of off-ice emergencies, and unfortunately, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is the latest to experience such a situation.
In a letter released on the team's website, Dahlin revealed that his fiancée, Carolina Matovac, suffered major heart failure while they were on vacation in France early this summer. Matovac thankfully received life-saving CPR before being transferred to a hospital, where she remained on life support for several weeks until receiving a heart transplant.
"Carolina and I would both like to extend our heartfelt thank you to the tremendous nurses, doctors, and rehabilitation staff at the Hospital Centre of Antibes Juan– Les– Pins, Hôpitaux Universitaires de Marseille, the Sahlgrenska Hospital in Gothenburg and the Hogsbo Rehabilitation Center," Dahlin and Matovac wrote. "Without the incredible commitment, expertise, care, and sensitivity of all the people who treated Carolina, we would not be in the position that we are in today, with Carolina recovering well and on the path to a full recovery."
Dahlin then thanked the NHLPA and the NHL for helping the couple through a trying time, giving a special mention to NHLPA Dr. Scott Delaney. He also thanked Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, general manager Kevyn Adams, head coach Lindy Ruff and the entire organization for their support.
Dahlin said that Matovac is still working through rehab in order to return to Buffalo, and that she has "demonstrated an incredible determination, spirit, positivity, and resilience that I am in awe of." The couple also took the time to highlight the importance of CPR and other treatment that helped save her life.
"We want to spotlight the importance of CPR treatment, CPR training, organ donation, and heart-related issues that impact so many people and families around the world. We want to recognize the tireless and oftentimes thankless efforts of emergency and healthcare professionals everywhere. We cannot say thank you enough to all organ donors, and are appreciative beyond words for the new life that organ donation has provided to Carolina."
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Dahlin has established himself as one of the league's best defenseman despite the Sabres' lack of success. The Swedish defenseman has 83 goals and 360 points in 509 NHL games while averaging 23:16 of ice time. He was named the Sabres' captain in September of 2024.
