Sabres Star Could Score 50 Goals
With each passing season, many believe that there are players who should reach the 50-goal plateau, and many get close. But it takes a special talent to reach the feat, and it's generally reserved for a select few. One player who has yet to reach the benchmark is Tage Thompson, the six-foot-six, 220-pound top-line center for the Buffalo Sabres. Last season, Thompson reached 44 goals, and the 27-year-old is only becoming more of a dynamic dual-threat.
It would take many things going right for the Sabres overall for Thompson to become a 50-goal scorer. If the team finishes near dead-last in the Eastern Conference, while many would write off the idea, Thompson was six shy.
But betting on the team playing poorly and Thompson doing the same is a tough ask, so the first step is an improvement in the standings.
Achieving such would also require captain Rasmus Dahlin to continue leading like a general from the back end. After scoring 68 points last year, a motivated Dahlin will be a massive difference-maker.
With a roster of many high draft picks, mediocrity could push players to demand trades if things don't go well. So, while high selections don't always translate to success, the formula for building a successful team is often through the draft, and those players can only deal with so much losing.
Having said that, with the many young players occupying their core, Buffalo will put a lot of pressure on them to produce and help the team. JJ Peterka's departure also puts tremendous pressure on guys like Thompson, Josh Norris, Jack Quinn and Jiri Kulich to step up and help Thompson lead the offense.
Over the last four seasons, Thompson has managed to score 38, 47, 29 and 44 goals, and with each of the Sabres' scoring forwards looking to take a big step in the scoring department, it could prove to be a benefit for the Sabres. Goaltenders tend to cheat to take away the shot, but with balanced scoring throughout the lineup, the players know what the masked man is expecting and deferring the puck to an open man to draw him out of position will be huge for their success.
Not many players across the league can shoot the puck like Thompson, but he is just as confident in his playmaking, so presenting as a passer more frequently could take the attention away from him. Precisely what a guy who wants to hit 50 would like is less attention.
