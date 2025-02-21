Canada Captures Gold at 4 Nations Face-Off
The final matchup of the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off delivered the goods, as Canada took down the United States by a score of 3-2. The gold medal game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams holding the lead at different points. Ultimately, Canada won their grudge match and left the tournament as the top international team.
Canada took down the United States thanks to Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid. It was a perfectly timed goal from the best player in the world. After a silent performance in regulation, McDavid broke free in the extra frame. The United States paid for leaving McDavid open in the middle of the ice, and he fired a wrist shot over Connor Hellebucyk. McDavid was named the Player of the Game for his efforts.
The goal mirrors the one scored by McDavid's predecessor for Canada's top player, Sidney Crosby, in 2010. 15 years ago, Crosby delivered Olympic gold to Canada when he scored an overtime goal to defeat the United States. A decade and a half later, McDavid does the same thing.
Goalie Jordan Binnington played his best game of the tournament for Canada. He stopped 31 of 33 shots against him. The Stanley Cup winner settled in after allowing a second goal seven minutes into the second period. After that, the United States' offense faltered and Binnington stopped the final 20 shots against him.
He was outstanding as the United States peppered him with quality scoring chances. The final 20 shots against him were grade-A opportunities, including a pair of highlight-reel saves on Auston Matthews during the overtime period.
It was deja vu for Boston fans. The performance from Binnington harkened back to the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, when he stonewalled the Bruins in front of their home crowd en route to a St. Louis Blues championship. Six years later, he left the Boston faithful shaking their heads in disbelief while he captured a championship trophy once again.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!