Hurricanes Forward Returns to Team Canada Lineup
Team Canada will see a slight modification to their lineup as they get set to take on Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. When the Canadians and United States drop the puck, Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis will be back in the lineup after being scratched in their last round-robin game against Team Finland.
Jarvis is returning to the lineup in place of Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny. Jarvis picked up an assist in the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament but was taken out of the lineup for the next two games in place of Konecny.
With the championship on the line, Team Canada has decided that Jarvis is the better option in the lineup.
With everything on the line, both countries are expected to see huge viewership numbers. The United States alone peaked at 5.2 million viewers during the first meeting between the two teams, with the total surpassing 10 million viewers.
Jarvis said some of his childhood hockey friends drove 30 hours in an SUV to Boston from Winnipeg to be at the game.
The 2023-24 season was a coming out party fo Jarvis with the Hurricanes. In 81 games played, he scored 33 goals and 34 assists for 67 points at the age of 22
Now, a fresh 23-year-old, Jarvis is still impressing with the Hurricanes. Through 49 games of the 2024-25 season, Jarvis has 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 total points. In the midst of his fourth season in the NHL, Jarvis has played in 280 games with 86 goals and 105 assists for 191 total points.
Without any Stanley Cup Final experience, this 4 Nations championship game is easily the biggest game Jarvis has ever been a part of.
