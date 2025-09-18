Hurricanes Expected to Sign Hockey Canada Defendant
The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to sign former New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod at some point this season, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.
McLeod, 27, was one of five members of the 2018 Hockey Canada team charged with sexual assault in January of 2024, alongside Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart. While the other four players were only charged with one count of sexual assault, McLeod received a second charge as party to the offense.
Justice Maria Carrocia found all five players not guilty in July following a two-month trial in London, Ontario (where the alleged offense occurred), but the NHL stated soon after the verdict that they were still not eligible to play while the league reviewed the findings. Last week, the NHL and NHLPA agreed that the five players would not be eligible to sign with teams until Oct. 15 and not eligible to play until Dec. 1.
“The events that transpired after the 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in London, Ontario, prior to these players’ arrival in the NHL, were deeply troubling and unacceptable,” the NHL said in a statement. “The League expects everyone connected with the game to conduct themselves with the highest level of moral integrity. And, in this case, while found not to have been criminal, the conduct of the players involved certainly did not meet that standard.”
The NHLPA also released its own statement on the matter.
“We are pleased that Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod will have the opportunity to resume their NHL careers," the NHLPA said. "The players cooperated with every investigation. Upon their full acquittal by Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia, we initiated discussions with the NHL regarding the players’ return to work. To avoid a protracted dispute that would cause further delay, we reached the resolution that the league announced today. We now consider the matter closed and look forward to the players’ return.”
McLeod, the No. 12 overall pick by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft, has 29 goals and 85 points in 287 regular season games. He gained recognition as a face-off specialist, winning 58.3 percent of them at the NHL level.
The Mississauga, Ontario, native spent last season with Barys Astana and Avangard Omsk of the KHL.
