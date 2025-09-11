NHL Suspends Five Acquitted Players from Hockey Canada Trial
The NHL and NHLPA have agreed that the five players acquitted in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault trial will be suspended until Dec. 1, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports. The players will be eligible to sign with teams starting on Oct. 15, however.
Friedman adds that the players will not appeal the decision.
Without an agreement, commissioner Gary Bettman would've been required to hold a hearing and make a ruling. If the players or the NHLPA objected, then an ugly arbitration grievance process could've followed suit, but that's no longer an issue. Friedman said that the 41-game suspension Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto received in 2023 for violating the league's gambling policies involved a similar negotiation.
Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod were all charged with one count of sexual assault, with McLeod receiving a second charge as party to the offense. All five pleaded not guilty to their charges prior to the trial starting in April.
All five players were acquitted of their charges on July 24 following a two-month trial in London, Ontario, but shortly after Justice Maria Carroccia announced her ruling, the league stated they weren't eligible to play as it reviewed the case independently.
Friedman said it is "believed" that Bettman met with the players sometime last month. NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh recently stated that the not guilty verdicts should be enough for them to return to play.
All five players were part of Canada's 2018 World Junior Championship team that won gold. The alleged assault took place during the team's gala celebration in London from June 17-19, 2018.
London Police Service opened an investigation later that same week, but closed it in February of 2019 after concluding that there was insufficient evidence to lay charges. However, the case was reopened in July of 2022 after reports of Hockey Canada's handling of the situation emerged. All five players were charged in January of 2024.
None of the five players currently have NHL contracts, though Formenton recently signed with HC Ambri Piotta of the Swiss National League after his acquittal. Dube last played with the Calgary Flames, Hart with the Philadelphia Flyers and both Foote and McLeod with the New Jersey Devils, though none of their teams retained their rights after they were charged.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!