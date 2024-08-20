Blackhawks Star Predicted to Take Huge Step Forward
It didn’t take long for Connor Bedard to look comfortable in the Chicago Blackhawks lineup. At just 18 years old, Bedard easily walked away with the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2023-24.
How will the Blackhawks superstar stack up in his sophomore season? ESPN believes Bedard has big steps to take in year two.
According to their fantasy hockey projections, Bedard will have a healthier season appearing in 78 games, while putting up 34 goals and 42 assists for 76 total points. A 15-point increase from 61 last season.
“Set to play the entirety of the upcoming season at age 19, Bedard is most definitely a candidate for increased offensive production,” ESPN writes.
A jaw injury held Bedard to just 68 games in 2023-24, but that didn't stop him from leading the Blackhawks in goals (22), assists (39), and points (61).
ESPN does warn that the Blackhawks are likely going to be in the basement of the NHL again. Bedard finished his rookie season with a minus-44 rating, and improvements are expected, but not by much.
“The woeful plus-minus rating is likely here to stay, at least for a few more years.”
Bedard’s projected plus/minus for year two is expected to finish at a minus-26. It’s an improvement but the projected Blackhawks lineup is still leaving a lot to be desired.
Despite the low expectations, Bedard should have some extra help in 2024-25. The Blackhawks acquired Tyler Bertuzzi who should play alongside Bedard on the top forward line.
Teuvo Teravainen also returned to Chicago after eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blackhawks will also look forward to see if Taylor Hall can stay healthy for the whole season.
The Blackhawks should see improvements, it’s just a matter of how many steps they take as a team. Regardless of how the squad moves, Bedard is sure to excite and continue to develop into one of the NHL’s top talents.
