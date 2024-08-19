Drama Continues Between Flyers and Russian Prospect
The Philadelphia Flyers are hoping they are a vastly improved team this upcoming season. With a slightly more experienced tandem in goal, led by Samuel Ersson, and a young core another year older, the team is hoping they are ready for the next step. Add in the rising anticipation over the debut of Russian phenom Matvei Michkov, and the Flyers are ready for the season to begin.
As exciting and optimistic as the Flyers are, things are anything but exciting or optimistic when it comes to another Russian prospect of theirs. Goaltender Alexsei Kolosov has been a huge question mark for the Flyers' front office over the last couple months. After making his professional debut this past season with their AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers believed Kolosov would return for his first full season with the organization in 2024-2025.
Kolosov does not want to return to North America, despite signing his entry-level contract earlier in the calendar year. Over the offseason, the drama has unfolded a bit, as the news emerged that the Flyers were trying to figure out a solution with the young goaltender. AHL insider Tony Androckitis shared a recent update on the situation, saying that there was no resolution reached yet but Kolosov changed his representation.
"The next shoe drops re: #Flyers Alexei Kolosov," he said. "He has changed agents. Good scoop by the @NastyKnuckles podcast, via GM Danny Briere. I'm told it's status quo from what I reported on 7/27: Kolosov remains training in Minsk & doesn't want to report to PHI/LV."
Androckitis went on to speculate as to why the young player isn't planning to report to Philadelphia in a few weeks for training camps. He believes that Kolosov wants out of his entry-level contract and his previous representatives wouldn't help with that due to their other ties to the Flyers and NHL.
"To me, this reads like Kolosov wants out of his ELC (entry-level contract)," he said. "His prior agency wasn't willing to help facilitate that given they also represent several other #Flyers playesr. Again, time will tell, but presnt it certianly looks like Kolosov isn't going to report to PHI this fall."
With training camp just a few weeks away, the Flyers and Kolosov have little time remaining to find an amicable solution. It's also possible that this drama continues into the season, as both sides refuse to give in and discussions continue to stall.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!