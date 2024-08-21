Blackhawks Forward Expects Big Impact in Second Season
The Chicago Blackhawks signed winger Taylor Hall to give their rookie phenom Connor Bedard a mentor as he began his NHL career. Things didn't go according to plan for Hall's first season in the Second City, as he played only 10 games before an ACL tear ruined the rest of his campaign.
Heading into Hall's second season with the organization, he's hoping this is the season he's able to contribute with the Blackhawks. After being off the ice healing and rehabilitating from his injury, it would be fair for his confidence to dip, but the opposite is true for the 33 year-old former MVP. Speaking to Ben Pope from the Chicago Sun-Times, Hall expressed an eagerness to get the new season and show he has plenty left in the tank.
“I’m really confident I’ll be a solid contributor for the Blackhawks this year," he said. “What makes me say that is the hockey I’ve played and the preparation I’ve done this summer. When I get on the ice with some really good NHL players here in Ontario, I know I can be a difference-maker for our team.”
The Blackhawks are desperate for Hall to return to being the difference-maker he's certain he can be. The Hawks' goal is to insulate Bedard with dependable and consistent players as he continues his ascent to superstardom. A healthy and effective Taylor Hall is an elite player in the league.
Ever since the Edmonton Oilers selected Hall with the first selection of the 2010 NHL Draft, he's been one of the premier playmakers in the NHL. His career-best years came after a trade to the New Jersey Devils. During the 2017-2018 season with the Devils, Hall recorded 39 goals and 54 assists for 93 points. Leading the Devils to the postseason nearly singlehandedly, he won his first and only Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's MVP.
Now entering his 15th season in the NHL, Hall has done it all aside from winning the Stanley Cup. He's collected 697 career points over 832 games, won an MVP award, and been an NHL All-Star, but at this point he wants to win in the postseason. His efforts over limited playoff experience have been impressive. Over 39 career postseason games with three different organizations, he has 23 points. If the Blackhawks are going to improve and possibly make the playoffs in the next season or two, Taylor Hall is confident he will be an important part of the puzzle.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!