Avalanche Captain Sets Timeline for Injury Return
The Colorado Avalanche have been without their captain since they won the Stanley Cup in 2022. Two entire seasons have come and gone and Gabriel Landeskog has yet to return to the Avalanche roster.
Landeskog only played in 51 games during their Cup season before undergoing his first knee surgery. He recovered and managed to be healthy enough for all 20 postseason games that year. Following their championship run, a second knee surgery put Landeskog on the shelf for the entire 2022-23 season.
Before kicking off the 2023-24 season, the Avalanche announced that Landeskog would need cartilage replacement surgery, forcing him to miss his second straight season.
With two seasons of his prime years gone, there have been genuine concerns that Landeskog has already played his final game in the NHL.
According to Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, Landeskog is looking to return early in the upcoming 2024-25 season.
"He's trying to make a return here sometime near the start of the season,” Bednar said to NHL.com. “If that goes well, it would be a really big boost for us.”
Landeskog returned to skating with his teammates during the 2023-24 season but was never cleared to suit up in a game. Bednar stated that Landeskog might be able to return if the Avalanche made it far enough in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Avalanche lost in the second round to the Dallas Stars, putting an end to any hopes of a return.
While Landeskog is eyeing a return for the 2024-25 season, it doesn’t appear to be opening night. Sometime shortly after the season starts is believed to be his target.
“It's just when he feels well enough to sort of keep ramping up and taking the next step," Bednar said. "It's been a long time now, so there's no rush. It's just all with what he's feeling comfortable with.”
Landeskog gave himself plenty of leeway when he expects to return, saying in May he’ll target "between mid-September and start of April.”
Bednar believes Landeskog could return to the Avalanche lineup within the first month or two of the 2024-25 season. The Avalanche are already a strong team, looking to contend for the Stanley Cup once again. Getting their captain back would not only add skill but be a huge boost for the confidence within the group.
