Avalanche Captain Shows Leadership at Mammoth Game
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was given the captaincy on September 4, 2012, in a move that reflected the kind of player he is. Originally drafted second overall in the 2011 NHL Draft, he has approached things the same way throughout his career, with a fighter's mentality.
During a recent preseason game against the Utah Mammoth, Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar received an elbow up high from Mammoth forward Sam Lipkin. Lipkin is a likely candidate to head back to the AHL, but he got a taste of what it feels like if he takes a liberty against an NHL superstar.
After missing three years' worth of hockey, dating back to the NHL playoff bubble in 2020 when he suffered a knee injury, Landeskog suffered through pain and setbacks until he underwent a cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee. He returned for game three of the Stanley Cup playoffs after a conditioning stint with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL.
Though Colorado played seven games, ultimately bowing out to the Dallas Stars, and former Avalanche sniper Mikko Rantanen, Landeskog suited up for five games, chipping in a goal and three assists.
With the injury issues now behind him, and his fearlessness still fully intact, the Avalanche will have to remind Landeskog to pick and choose his battles wisely. Though he was in the right mindset coming to the aid of Makar, it is awfully difficult to imagine that the Avalanche want him fighting after being out of the lineup for an extended period of time.
Landeskog brings that edge that the Avalanche have lacked, and given that he helped the team tremendously in their run to a Stanley Cup championship back in 2022, he is a player that is needed in the lineup. He brings the element of grit, along with skill and poise, that allows Nathan MacKinnon, Makar and Martin Necas to perform at their best.
A fully healthy Landeskog is a difference maker, and with him in the lineup, the Avalanche should be a safe bet to rise to the top of the Central Division and challenge the Stars, Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild.
Entering his 14th season as captain, Landeskog has watched on for far too long, and the motivation of wanting to help his team get back to the top should be more than enough for him and the Avalanche to present on day one of the regular season as a force to be reckoned with.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!