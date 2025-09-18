Avalanche Captain Pumped for First Regular Season in Three Years
The Colorado Avalanche haven’t lifted the Stanley Cup since the 2022 season. That’s also the last year that their captain Gabriel Landeskog played a regular season for his franchise. The leader in Colorado went through three years of recovery on an injured knee before he could return during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With the Avalanche opening their training camp, their captain was healthy and present. It might not seem like a huge step, but for Landeskog it means the world to him to be ready to go for the new season. He spoke with Ryan Boulding for NHL.com, and he expressed how pumped he is to be at training camp preparing for the new year, not focused on getting healthy.
”Really excited to just have an offseason in the bank now and going into training camp as if I'm just anybody else on the team," he said. "It's nice to just come to work and try to play as well as I can to help the team win, right?
Landeskog returned in impressive fashion, which was hardly a surprise for the Avalanche. The 32-year-old Swedish forward made his grand re-entrance during Game 3 of Colorado’s first-round series against the Dallas Stars. The Avs would lose the series in seven games, but Landeskog’s impact was noticeable immediately. He recorded one goal and three assists for four points in five contests.
That production combined with his offseason workout regiment has the team’s head coach, Jared Bednar, encouraged and equally excited. He says there’s no limit or playing it safe when it comes to Landeskog this season.
”He's feeling great, so he'll be full-go, and I think we just have to monitor that and make our decisions like in the moment," he said. "I'm not going to limit his minutes. I'm not going to sit him out games when he's feeling good or take practices off when he's feeling good. If at any point he comes to me, just like any other player, and he's fatigued or he's not feeling like he's ready to practice for whatever reason, then we'll play cautiously.”
That could spell trouble for the uber-crowded Central Division. The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars both eclipsed 100 points, while five teams from the division reached the postseason. That same depth should be present once again, and the road through the Western Conference will be difficult. But having their captain back, with no reservations or cautions, is the best news both the Avalanche and Landeskog could receive as training camp begins.
