Avalanche Closing in on Playoff Berth
The Colorado Avalanche stumbled out of the gate to start the 2024-25 season, but after finding a new goalie duo and Nathan MacKinnon continuing his dominance, they are on the verge of another playoff appearance. With a 46-26-4 record and 96 standings points, the Avalanche have a chance to clinch their eighth consecutive playoff appearance.
Heading into their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Avalanche have multiple scenarios that can clinch them a playoff berth. If the Avalanche defeat the Blue Jackets in any fashion, they will seal their spot in the postseason.
If the Avalanche gain a standings point thanks to an overtime loss, they will need to rely on a Calgary Flames loss to the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion.
A third scenario to help punch the Avalanche’s ticket is if the Flames lose to the Ducks in regulation.
Despite the odds being stacked against them in the early portions of the season, the Avalanche found a rhythm and once again look ready to make a deep playoff run.
The Avalanche have been led by the usual suspects in MacKinnon and Cale Makar. They may have traded away Mikko Rantanen, but Martin Necas has been outstanding with 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 27 games played in Colorado.
MacKinnon is following up his MVP campaign last year with another Hart Trophy worthy season. In 76 games played, he has a league-leading 111 points (30G-81A).
Makar is sure to be in the Norris Trophy conversation as the NHL’s top defenseman with 29 goals and 58 assists for 87 total points.
The Avalanche have used six different goalies through the 2024-25 season, but have found stability with Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood.
Blackwood has backstopped the Avalanche with a 21-9-3 record while Wedgewood holds a 16-11-4 record.
The Avalanche may be third in the Central Division, but they are looking toward the playoffs with the hope of competing deep into the postseason.
