NHL Executives Predict More Offer Sheets This Summer
The St. Louis Blues pulled off a move that most of the NHL never dared to attempt. The organization signed not one, but two restricted free agents to offer sheets. The signings shocked the Edmonton Oilers, who lost out on Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg's services. The Blues' General Manager, Doug Armstrong, had pulled off one of the most innovative and creative moves to help his team's hopeful Stanley Cup run.
It's been months since the Blues offer sheeted those two players, but the success of the moves is forcing other teams to consider the same approach this coming offseason. Dylan Holloway is about to hit the 30-goal mark in his debut season with St. Louis, while Broberg has looked like a top-four defender when healthy.
According to a recent report from Chris Johnston and Michael Russo of The Athletic, this summer could become defined by more offer sheets. The reporters spoke with noted player agent Allan Walsh, who informed them that the perception of offer sheets is changing after the Blues' success.
"When he (Blues' GM Doug Armstrong) did that," Walsh said. "If you’re talking to GMs like I am, there has been a notable change in the way that offer sheets have been perceived."
Speaking to the man who orchestrated these transactions, that sense is echoed. Johnston and Russo also spoke with Armstrong, who agreed that offer sheets could become more prevalent this summer.
"I would assume (offer sheets) will be (more prevalent),” he said. “I don’t think you do it to drive the price up. I think you do it because you believe you can get the player. Personally, I think it’s bad business to do it to harm someone. You do it to improve yourself."
Across the NHL, this is the summer to watch for restricted free agents. There are multiple key names that could sign offer sheets. Players like New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, Edmonton Oilers blue liner Evan Bouchard, Buffalo Sabres winger JJ Peterka, Toronto Maple Leafs scorer Matthew Knies, and Winnipeg Jets breakout forward Gabe Villardi headline an RFA class that could cash in over the summer.
The blueprint has been made available thanks to the work of Armstrong and the Blues. Cap-strapped teams are already on notice, as their best RFA players are likely targets for teams trying to improve quickly. It could all combine for a wild and hectic offseason in the NHL.
