Avalanche Star Nathan MacKinnon Named 4 Nations MVP
Despite dropping the round-robin contest to Team USA, Team Canada got their revenge in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game with a thrilling overtime win. Edmonton Oilers superstar forward Connor McDavid sealed the deal in OT, but it was one of his superstar teammates who took home tournament Most Valuable Player.
With four goals in the tournament, including the first tally of the championship game, Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was voted as the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament MVP. He may not have recorded an assist, but all four of his goals were huge for Canada in pushing Team Canada to a championship.
MacKinnon is also the current reigning Hart Trophy winner as the NHL's MVP. He picked up 140 points (51G-89A) in 81 games played last season. He currently leads the NHL in points with 87 (21G-66A) in 57 games played.
Tensions were sky-high heading into the championship game and Team Canada showed why hockey is still their sport. Thanks to the work of MacKinnon, McDavid, and captain Sidney Crosby, Canada can add a new form of hardware to their collection.
Team Canada took a 3-2 overtime win in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. MacKinnon opened the scoring early in the first period and went on to play 20:31 of ice time and notched five shots on goal.
Players will now turn their attention back to their NHL squads as the playoff race is set to heat up. Next up for international hockey is the long-awaited return of NHLers at the Olympic Games.
NHL players are set to participate in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, and Canada is sure to enter as the favorites once again.
