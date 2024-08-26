Avalanche, Utah Almsot Landed Yaroslav Askarov
The Nashville Predators made waves by trading one of the NHL’s top goalie prospects in Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks. The Predators didn’t have much choice but to move Askarov after they set their goalie duo for the year, and he said he wouldn’t report to the American Hockey League if that’s where he was assigned.
Askarov requested a trade out of Nashville and numerous teams came calling. While the Sharks ultimately won the race, quite a few other organizations were in the running. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman listed the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens as a few of the teams that were interested, but a couple more have been revealed since.
Friedman expanded his list of interested teams in a written 32 Thoughts, adding the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Hockey Club. Other teams were likely interested, but who wouldn’t want to add the top prospect in one of the most important positions?
The Avalanche are one of the top squads in the NHL but are a bit weak between the pipes. Alexandar Georgiev has been the full-time starter for the past two seasons and playing far more than most goalies in the NHL. With 62 and 63 games played in each of the last two seasons, the Avalanche are likely looking to reduce his ice time.
Justus Annunen will likely step up and take a few extra games this year, but he’s not as proven of a talent as Askarov.
Utah would have been an interesting place for Askarov to land, but not a negative one. The newest NHL franchise has a solid fan base, but a future star to follow as he breaks into the league could go a long way in growing the team.
Karel Vejmelka has been rumored to be on the trade block in previous seasons but flipping him to Nashville wouldn’t make a ton of sense. Vejmelka has NHL talent and would be plopped into the same situation Askarov was in. Facing down a third-string role while having what it takes to be a regular.
At the end of the day, the Sharks are likely the best option for Askarov. 2024-25 might be a rough year, but as all of Askarov, Macklin Celebrini, and Will Smith grow into stars, the Sharks could quickly become a powerhouse in the Western Conference.
