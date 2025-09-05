Connor McDavid Has Major Confidence in Oilers
Close, but no cigar. That's been the story of the Edmonton Oilers over the past two years.
After an 11-year playoff drought from 2007-17, and then struggling to capitalize on the sheer talent of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for a few years after that, the Oilers have finally emerged as the contender they've always wanted to be with back-to-back Western Conference titles.
Unfortunately, they've lost in the Stanley Cup Final both times, and both against the Florida Panthers. They fell in seven games in 2024 after overcoming a 3-0 series deficit, then lost in six games in 2025 as they led for only about 30 minutes across the entire series.
Despite that, McDavid's confidence in his team remains unshaken. In fact, it's at an all-time high.
“My confidence in this team this year has never been higher. That's what I can say about that," McDavid told TSN's Ryan Rishaug. "Listen, does anyone have a crystal ball and know what two years, three years, four years, five or whatever [will look like]? Nobody has a crystal ball. Nobody knows what that's going to look like. The belief is not the issue – not that there is an issue."
McDavid, 28, has been the subject of much speculation throughout the entire offseason. The three-time Hart Trophy winner is entering the final year of his contract, and after coming up short in back-to-back years, many have wondered if he could leave Edmonton next summer. He added fuel to the fire when he said he was in no rush to sign a new deal,
Whether he stays in Edmonton or not, McDavid's top priority remains the same.
"It's about winning," McDavid said. "It's about winning over and over again and that's my priority – all with the understanding that I put a lot into this. It's been 25 years of putting a lot of everything I have into this, and my family deserves that security, they deserve the lifestyle that being a pro hockey player and being very good at it and all the work that goes into it deserves. So, it is trying to find a balance."
With Draisaitl and star defenseman Evan Bouchard already signing lucrative extensions, the Oilers certainly have the top-end talent to compete. That's never been the issue, though, it's been finding the depth to support those superstars when it matters most.
Only time will tell what happens with McDavid, but he's going to give it his all this season regardless of what his future looks like.
"I feel like I've got a lot to prove," McDavid said. "I've got a lot to prove to people. I'm excited about our season as a team, I'm excited to get going again, playing and doing what we love. So that's where we're at.”
