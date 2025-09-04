Oilers CEO Confident About Connor McDavid Extension
The month of September has arrived, and the Edmonton Oilers have still not signed captain Connor McDavid to a contract extension. There has been little movement on what is expected to be the largest contract ever signed in the NHL, and the Oilers are at risk of having the best player in the world playing in the final year of his current deal. It would be understandable to doubt whether or not an extension happens, but according to the team CEO, the organization remains confident one will be finalized.
Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson appeared recently on CHED radio show Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer. The topic of McDavid’s contract was an inevitable one to come up, but it was Jackson’s latest comments that should have Oilers fans’ attention. Despite no obvious progress on an extension, Jackson told Stauffer that neither himself, nor the rest of the management team is nervous about the situation.
"I know there are sort of lots of commentary on the fact that Connor is not yet signed and why he hasn’t signed yet,” he said. “(Oilers general manager) Stan [Bowman] and I, and (owner) Daryl Katz and the rest of the management group, we don’t feel that way, we’re not nervous about it."
It’s All On the Table
One factor giving Jackson and the Oilers confidence is that everything is on the table regarding this new contract. Jackson said so himself in his conversation with Stauffer.
“Most options as far as term are on the table and we’re confident we’re going to get a deal done,” he said. “The season doesn’t start for another five weeks. Of course we’d like to have it done now. We’d like to have it done before camp starts, but we’re going to get it done at some point. I’m confident in that.”
Confidence Despite Progress
What makes Jackson so confident in these words? For the CEO of the Oilers it’s quite simple: Edmonton is a winning organization. For the decade that McDavid has been in Edmonton, the Oilers have risen to a perennial Stanley Cup contender. That's largely due to the magnitude of McDavid's impact, but Jackson believes his commitment to winning and finishing the job with the Oilers will play a large part in extending the best NHL player.
“When I got named to this position, I said our job in management was to have the team to be there at the end, fighting to win the Stanley Cup,” he said. “We’ve done that two years in a row, but unfortunately we haven’t gotten the job done yet."
The NHL season kicks off on October 7th. The Oilers hope to have this new contract done before then in order to avoid any distractions. McDavid continues to take his time deciding on what he wants in a new deal, but the CEO in Edmonton’s confidence does not waver.
