Stars Forward Healthy After Playoff Injury
Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz has seen his team lose in the Western Conference Final three-straight years, but the latest one had to have been the most painful. Possibly mentally, but definitely physically.
Late in Game 2 of this year's series, Hintz took a hard slash to the foot from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. The Finnish forward had to be helped off the ice and did not play in Game 3. While he returned for Games 4 and 5, it was clear he wasn't at 100 percent.
He is now, though, with him stating Friday that he's ready to get to work when the Stars begin training camp next month.
“I’m feeling good. My foot is fine, and I’ve been able to train normally this summer,” Hintz told NHL.com. “So everything is good.”
Hintz, 28, turned in another impressive season with 28 goals and 67 points in 76 games. He also had a solid showing in the playoffs with six goals and 12 points in 17 games, and despite not being at full strength, he scored a goal in Game 5 against the Oilers to give the Stars a glimmer of hope.
“It’s always hard if you get injured at that time of the year but you just try to find ways to get back on the ice as quick as possible,” Hintz said. “We found a good solution there and I was able to play, and I felt like normal. So it’s OK. Now it’s been fine after that.”
As he prepares to return to the ice, though Hintz has his eyes on more than just the Stanley Cup.
He got a taste of international play at February's 4 Nations Face-Off, but he knows next year's Olympics would be a different beast entirely. Three of his Stars teammates in Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell have already been named to Finland's Olympic roster, and he hopes to join them in Milan this winter.
“Of course, it would be a dream come true," Hintz said. "When you’re a young kid you dream about that and you’re like, ‘I want to wear that jersey at some point in my life.' With the guys you have right now, I know everybody, every Finnish guy who’s probably going to be on that team. It really would be so nice to be in there and play for Finland.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!