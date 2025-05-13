Mikko Rantanen Approaching Stars History
The Dallas Stars acquired Mikko Rantanen for many reasons. He's one of the most complete players in the NHL today, capable of dominating all three zones. He's an elite goal scorer and playmaker and has the ideal size to withstand the rigors of professional hockey, but one reason stands above all others for why Dallas acquired him.
The Stars acquired and immediately extended Rantanen because it gave them the clutch playoff performer and Stanley Cup-winning superstar they desperately needed. Dallas has been one of the best teams in the NHL over the last five years, but they've come up short. This year feels different because they have Rantanen on pace to have the greatest individual postseason in the history of the Dallas Stars.
Heading into Game 4, Rantanen can be the first player to hit 20 points in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If he reaches that plateau, he would also set a new Stars record for fastest to 20 points in a single playoffs. The current Stars/Minnesota North Stars record is held by Steve Payne, who hit the mark in 13 contests in 1981. Payne and 1,000-point scorer Brian Bellows also share the record for most points in a single postseason, with 29.
Rantanen has 18 points in just 10 games this year. He's taken over and looks like the dominant force he was during the Colorado Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup run. The Stars' offense is running through him, their power play is clicking, and his defense is at a Selke Trophy-level to match.
If the Stars advance further into the playoffs, Rantanen is on pace to smash both of Payne's records. He's the early favorite to be the Conn Smythe winner as the postseason MVP, and he's leading the Stars in their Cup quest. It's only 10 games in, but Rantanen is already having the greatest postseason in the history of the Dallas Stars.
