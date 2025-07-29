Top Prospect Could Force Canadiens Hand at Training Camp
David Reinbacher impressed Montreal Canadiens management enough for general manager Kent Hughes to deal fellow right defense prospect Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues for sophomore forward Zachary Bolduc.
Because of his ability to shut down the rush, cut off checkers at the blueline and then spring a pass or use his feet to skate his way out of trouble consistently, the six-foot-four Austrian defender (despite limited experience on North American ice) has many believers.
The idea that Reinbacher and Ivan Demidov could play out their Calder seasons together in 2025-26 doesn't seem so far-fetched, because Reinbacher emerged as the Laval Rocket's top dog on defense, during his first taste of American Hockey League playoff hockey.
For the fans that enjoy Kaiden Guhle's responsible style of hockey, and ability to scan and react, breaking potential oddman rushes, thanks to great anticipation, foot speed and defensive details, Reinbacher displays many of those tools.
You could argue that Reinbacher has a much higher offensive upside, but in any world where both are playing in your top four defense, as a head coach, you would feel incredibly spoiled with riches. The pair are 23 and 20 years old respectively, so there is significant development leash ahead.
There is a very good argument to be made that while Reinbacher looked like an NHL player during the AHL playoffs, he has played just 21 games of North American regular-season professional hockey under his belt, so further seasoning isn't going to overcook the prospect, but ensure he is ready when he makes the jump.
However, there are exceptions, and if Reinbacher can follow up his brilliant playoff debut with the Rocket, where he registered six points in 13 games, and emerged as an all-situations defenseman, that head coach Pascal Vincent leaned on for big and important minutes, with a great training camp in the fall, he could put himself on the fast track to the big league.
Reinbacher has tremendous upside, and is still learning to use his big frame to punish opponents along the boards and in front of the net, but once he integrates some added physicality and some daring offensive sequences into his game with more regularity, he could put himself and the Canadiens blueline in a great spot to accelerate their rebuild exponentially in 2025-26.
The playoffs are the standard for the Canadiens now, regardless of what the media might say, and it wouldn't be wise to suggest to any of the players that the team will regress and achieve anything less than another playoff berth next season.
Montreal's 2023 fifth overall selection is hoping to earn his stripes and help push the team beyond the first round, and perhaps further in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.
