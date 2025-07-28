Canadiens Star Runaway Favorite for Calder Trophy
The Calder Trophy race during the 2024-25 NHL season was tight all season long as the league’s top rookies stepped up in big ways. Some of the best young stars like Matvei Michkov, Dustin Wolf and Macklin Celebrini all excelled in their first NHL season, with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson ultimately walking away with the Calder.
Heading into 2025-26, the race for the NHL’s Rookie of the Year likely won’t be as tight and the trophy may not leave the Canadiens locker room. Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov got a taste of NHL action last season and was immediately impressive.
In just a pair of regular season games, Demidov picked up a goal and an assist before adding two more helpers in five postseason games.
Demidov dominated for much of the 2024-25 season with SKA St. Peterburg of the KHL, picking up 19 goals and 30 assists for 49 points in 65 games. His 49 points is the most by any rookie in KHL history.
After walking away with the KHL’s Rookie of the Year award, Demidov will enter the 2025-26 NHL season as the easy favorite for the same honor.
While Demidov will stand out as a merging superstar forward, he might not have much competition among his peers. Other top rookies heading into the 2025-26 season are Zeev Buium of the Minnesota Wild, Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes and Jimmy Snuggerud of the St. Louis Blues.
There is still no guarantee recent first overall pick Matthew Schaefer plays with the New York Islanders during the 2025-26 season.
Each of Buium, Nikishin and Snuggerud are all great young players who had brief NHL stints last season and have bright futures ahead of them. Demidov already seems to be numerous steps ahead of them in terms of skill.
Even when looking at the betting odds, Demidov is already a huge favorite. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Demidov leads the way with +250 odds. Nikishin files into a distant second at +1,400.
The 2025-26 season is still a couple of months away, but the Calder Trophy appears to be Demidov’s to lose at this point.
