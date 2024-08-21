Details Emerge About Oilers Offer to Phillip Broberg
The St. Louis Blues added multiple budding prospects from the Edmonton Oilers by utilizing the rarely-seen offer sheet. With Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg unsigned as restricted free agents in the Oilers organization, the Blues stepped in and signed them each to two-year deals.
Sending two offer sheets was a surprise move by the Blues, but an even bigger surprise was that the Oilers didn’t match either offer. Holloway and Broberg were two of the Oilers’ top prospects and were ready to take the next step as NHL regulars.
It also appears that the Oilers were starting conversations with Broberg about a new contract. According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN, the Oilers started talking with Broberg and his agent before the offer sheets were announced.
“Two years at $1.1 million was their offer, according to Broberg’s agent Darren Ferris.”
$1.1 million isn’t a low-ball when you consider Broberg has only played 81 regular season games at the NHL level, but the Blues just signed him for more than four times that amount. Now making $4,580,917 for each of the next two seasons, the young defenseman is probably happy with the move.
While the Oilers weren’t able to come to an agreement with Broberg, other teams aside from the Blues were ready to join the offer sheet train. Rishaug was told by Ferris that the Blues weren’t alone.
“There were multiple other teams prepared to move on the offer sheet strategy against the Oilers,” Rishaug said. “If it wasn’t the Blues, it sounds like it would have been another team.”
Even if negotiations had started with one of their restricted free agents, the Oilers sat back and allowed the Blues to sign two of their top youngsters. The Blues may have been the first to pull the trigger, but the Oilers weren’t doing much to prevent these offers from happening.
The Oilers did receive a second and third-round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft as compensation, but their lineup, especially on defense, got noticeably worse over the last few days.
