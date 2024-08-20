Kraken Sign Young Star to Long-Term Deal
With the 2024-25 season closing in, the Seattle Kraken are reportedly wrapping up an important piece of business. First reported by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Kraken made progress on a contract extension for restricted free agent Matty Beniers.
As the Kraken look to work their way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they are hopeful Beniers can return to his Calder Trophy form.
Friedman reports the deal could work out to be seven years, worth about $7 million annually. Clocking in at just a hair under $50 million for the duration, this would make Beniers the highest-paid forward on the Kraken’s roster.
The Kraken made the signing official, locking in their young star to a seven-year deal worth $7.14 million annually. The full contract does work out to an even $50 million.
“Matty has been a core part of our team since making his NHL debut, not only on the ice but in his commitment to our community and our fans,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “Signing Matty to a new contract was a top priority for our offseason, and we are excited to have it done.”
In 77 games played in 2023-24, Beniers scored 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points; a 20-point decline from his Rookie of the Year campaign the previous season. In 167 career games played, Beniers has scored 42 goals and 61 assists for 103 total points.
The Kraken acquired Beniers in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, taking him second overall and their franchise’s first-ever draft choice.
Beniers was one of the last remaining restricted free agents still without a contract. Still left to sign a deal is Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes, Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, and Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings.
The Kraken had been clear before that they would have a deal in place for Beniers well before the opening of training camp. With the first day of camp just under a month away, the Kraken have held true to their word.
