Report: Red Wings Not Close With Top RFA
The Detroit Red Wings entered the offseason with multiple important restricted free agents to sign to new deals, but three remain unsigned. Forward Jonatan Berggren, Lucas Raymond, and defenseman Moritz Seider are still without contracts as the start of training camp approaches.
While there isn’t much to worry about between the team and players, contract negotiations might not be close to being over. The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta joined NHL Network and discussed the status of the Red Wings’ RFA forwards.
According to Pagnotta, Berggren will likely have a deal signed by the start of training camp, but there is still work to be done with Raymond. Pagnotta says the Red Wings and Raymond are “not close” so putting pen to paper.
Raymond put together three great years while playing on his entry-level contract and is ready for his first big deal in the NHL. In 238 career games, he has scored 71 goals and 103 assists for 174 total points, including career highs in each of those categories in 2023-24.
While playing all 82 games in 2023-24, Raymond scored 31 goals and 41 assists for a team-leading 72 points. He was a minus-12, but it’s clear the young star could be a superstar forward in the NHL.
The Red Wings selected Raymond with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and he has since produced enough to sit second in points for his draft class.
Raymond is a centerpiece of the Red Wings organization as they rebuild and aim to find their way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs as real contenders. With those lofty expectations set for a future star, Raymond is predicted to sign a large deal in Detroit.
Daily Faceoff projects Raymond will sign a seven-year deal worth about $7.7 million annually. That would be one of the biggest RFA deals signed this offseason and make him one of the highest-paid players on the Red Wings roster.
There is still time for a deal to get done, but it may take some more patience if the two sides are still as far apart as Pagnotta is reporting.
