Oilers Prospect Primed For Roster Spot After Big Offseason
Edmonton Oilers forward prospect Matt Savoie has been hard at work over the offseason improving his strength and speed with hopes of cracking the roster straight out of camp.
The Oilers acquired former Buffalo Sabres 2022 ninth overall selection Matt Savoie in exchange for forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio. Savoie played just one game with the Sabres, and six with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans, in 2023-24.
For whatever reason, the relationship appeared to sour, prompting the Sabres to send Savoie back to the Western Hockey League, where he split the season between the Wenatchee Wild and then the Moose Jaw Warriors, where he finished the 2023-24 season as a WHL champion.
After a successful junior career, the two-way play and quick skating style that Savoie brings to the ice haven't quite translated, but he appears to have had a strong offseason, which he will attempt to leverage into an NHL roster spot out of training camp.
The Oilers, who have made it to the Stanley Cup finals two years running, before ultimately bowing out to the Florida Panthers both times, will need to address their depth scoring and being harder to play against. Savoie isn't likely to strike fear in his opponents physically; however, he will certainly bring a nice scoring touch to the roster.
Savoie, who is a native of St. Albert, Alberta, will have plenty of motivation to play for his home team, and the prospect of playing a full season for a team that is on the cusp of a Stanley Cup will certainly amplify that fact dramatically.
Listed at 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds, according to Elite Prospects, Savoie could try to channel some Brad Marchand magic, and provide the Oilers with a bit of -- It isn't about the size of the dog in the fight, but about the size of the fight in the dog energy -- proving to be a thorn in the oppositions side, with great offense and pesky defensive play.
Savoie stressed his penalty killing abilities, which he focused on throughout junior, but really put to the test with Bakersfield in the AHL. He thinks the game well and moves around the ice quickly, but maintains a strong focus on the small details, which should endear him to Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch.
Time will tell, but Savoie looks to be saying all the right things, and his versatility could be exactly what weighs in his favor when the opening night roster decisions are finally made.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!