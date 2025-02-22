Top Oilers Prospect to Make Debut
The Edmonton Oilers have much to celebrate following the conclusion of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Captain Connor McDavid delivered a career-defining moment for Team Canada and clinched the gold medal for his home country.
The Oilers resume their regular season schedule with a meeting against the Philadelphia Flyers, and the team's top prospect will be in their lineup. Forward Matthew Savoie, acquired before the season from the Buffalo Sabres, was recalled from the organization's AHL affiliate. The Oilers Head Coach, Kris Knoblauch, spoke to the media during the team's recent on-ice session and confirmed that the 21-year-old forward will play against the Flyers.
It's a huge opportunity for Savoie, who is the best prospect to enter the Oilers organization since McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Darnell Nurse were drafted in the mid-2010s. He has 13 goals and 37 points with the AHL team. He's a quick, energetic playmaker who projects to be a top-six forward at the NHL level. The pressing question for the Oilers is whether or not Savoie can help their NHL team this season, which is why they are giving him this opportunity now.
"I absolutely believe he is a player that can play in the NHL," Knoblauch said. "Is he a player who is going to move the needle and make our team better? That'll need time to tell. But so far, he's had three practices with us and we've been very impressed with him."
The Sabres originally drafted Savoie with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut last season with Buffalo, playing in just one game, and also suited up for six games with the Sabres' AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans. Now, he is set to get his first NHL opportunity with the Oilers and will skate on a top line alongside Draisaitl and winger Vasily Podkolzin.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!