Oilers Release Former Sharks Forward
The Edmonton Oilers have released veteran forward Mike Hoffman from his professional tryout agreement (PTO), the team announced Monday.
Hoffman, 34, joined the Oilers on a PTO on Sept. 18. He appeared in four of Edmonton's five preseason games so far, scoring a goal and three assists for four points. However, he posted a -2 rating and had just four shots on goal.
Making the roster was always going to be a tall order for Hoffman, though Evander Kane's injury may have given him a small chance. Even with that, though, it wasn't enough for Hoffman to make it.
Hoffman has appeared in 745 regular-season games across 13 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks, scoring 228 goals and 259 assists for 487 points. He scored 10 points and 13 assists for 23 points in 66 games last season with San Jose. Far from his best season, but remember that he was on by far the worst team in the league.
Now that Edmonton didn't work out for him, Hoffman's next destination is uncertain. He could be an AHL target if he's willing to start there and work his way up, or he could take the route many older players do and sign in Europe. It's also possible he could just hang up his skates, as he's been playing for quite a long time.
The Oilers have three more preseason games remaining - against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday and the Canucks again on Friday. After that, they begin the regular season against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 9.
