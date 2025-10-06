Breakaway on SI

Oilers Sign Connor McDavid to Contract Extension

The Edmonton Oilers and their captain finally put pen to paper, in a deal that kicks in next season.

Tyler Major-Mcnicol

Sep 28, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) follows the play against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
The Edmonton Oilers have signed their captain, and the best player in the league, Connor McDavid, to a contract extension, as reported by TSN.

McDavid's contract, which could have been one of the biggest in NHL history, perhaps even rivaling Kirill Kaprizov's deal, worth $17 million a season which starts during the 2026-27 season. However, McDavid opted for a two-year deal, with an average annual value (AAV) of $12.5 million, a sign that he wants to feel it out with the Oilers and see if they can do something big over the next two seasons, while leaving money on the table, to lock up other core players.

McDavid is ready to win a Stanley Cup, and has all the motivation in the world to do so. So, while many might question his loyalty to the team, the bigger picture seems to indicate that he wants to give his all to win.

“Our journey here continues,” McDavid announced via X just before the deal was announced.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman knows that McDavid is locked in to win, and loves the team and the city as much, if not more than the guy sitting next to him. So, the money doesn't matter as much to McDavid, as getting the team to where he feels they belong.

“Connor’s commitment to our team and our city is surpassed only by his singular focus on bringing a Stanley Cup back to fans of the Edmonton Oilers,” Oilers general manager Stan Bowman told NHL.com.

McDavid, of course, took his time to sign a deal, focusing on his summer and preparing for the upcoming season, rather than focusing on contract talk. However, with the season about to start, the deal that was eligible to be signed since July 1 took on a little more importance.

Connor McDavid is headed nowhere, at least not for the next three seasons, with a new deal inked
Sep 28, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Connor McDavid (97) during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The Oilers will start their regular season schedule on home ice against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, and as if McDavid needed another reason to be lighter on his skates, but with the money secured for the next two years beyond this season, he could very well be just that.

The league has continually looked for ways to slow McDavid, and he certainly had a season that showed he wanted more last year. But after losing again in the Stanley Cup final, it seems apparent that he is going to be on another level, that the league might not have envisioned.

Quite a thing to say, however, McDavid has continually shown that he is the guy who sets the standard, and everybody tries to keep up.

