Wild Crush Kirill Kaprizov Extension
The Minnesota Wild and superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov agreed to a record-setting extension. The new deal will pay him $136 million over eight seasons, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $17 million.
Kaprizov is now the Wild’s and the NHL’s highest paid player. He’s unlikely to hold the title of highest-paid player in the NHL for long, as fellow superstars like Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel negotiate their own contract extensions over the next few months, but in the interim, he’s then richest player in the league. While that might feel uncomfortable for some, this is a home run of a deal for Minnesota.
Franchise Cornerstone
The Wild have longed for a superstar to build around since Marion Gaborik departed the franchise nearly two decades ago. Kaprizov is that player in Minnesota, and the Wild couldn’t afford to let him walk in free agency next summer.
They are also a team that has languished in the middle of the league rankings for its entire existence. They’ve been a playoff team in 14 of the 24 seasons since the franchise began, but they’ve only advanced to the Western Conference Finals once, and they’ve never played in a Stanley Cup Finals.
Keeping Kaprizov for the next eight seasons might have cost a pretty penny, but it’s the cost of winning in the NHL. No team has won the Stanley Cup without having an elite forward who can carry the scoring burden in the biggest moments. Kaprizov may be expensive, but he’s the best option to lead Minnesota to the next step.
Don’t Forget The Salary Cap!
Here’s the other thing that is very important to know and is already being overlooked in the reactions to this deal: the salary cap is rising at a wild rate over the next few years. The NHL projects the upper salary cap limit to jump to roughly $104 million in 2026 and then leap to $113 million for the 2027-2028 campaign.
What that means is this deal for Kaprizov will quickly go from a deal that eats up a major proportion of the salary cap to being a very reasonable percentage of the total spent on the roster. This season, Kaprizov’s cap hit will count for 18% of the team’s $95.5 salary cap. Next year, however, that drops to 16% and then to 15% the following year.
For reference, Leon Draisailt’s $14 million salary takes up 14.7% of the Edmonton Oilers’ salary cap space this year while Nathan MacKinnon occupies 13.2% of the Colorado Avalanche’s cap space this season.
The contract is a massive, game-changing one for Kaprizov. There’s no sense downplaying that or denying it. It’s expensive and a commitment of a lifetime from the Wild, and it could easily come back to haunt them. It’s also possible, and I would say much more likely, that this deal and Kaprizov age like a fine wine in Minnesota.
