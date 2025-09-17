Oilers Sticking With Starting Goalie
The Edmonton Oilers have put their trust in starting goaltender Stuart Skinner, who has backstopped them to two Stanley Cup finals, and they aren't set to move on or bring in external resources to challenge him.
According to The Athletic's Edmonton Oilers beat reporter Daniel Nugent-Bowman, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman spoke plainly about his starting goaltender, and his decision to avoid Carter Hart, and any other options, frankly.
"Oilers GM Stan Bowman says he’s not looking to sign G Carter Hart. He likes where Stuart Skinner is at. The expectation is that Skinner will start the season as the No. 1 goalie," Nugent-Bowman wrote on his X account.
Hart, of course, was one of the five players accused of sexual assault, dating back to the 2018 World Juniors, related to an incident in a London, Ontario hotel room. The five players were suspended by the NHL on September 11, 2025, and their suspensions will be upheld until December 1; however, they will be eligible to sign with their preferred NHL clubs as of October 15, according to an article published on Sportsnet.
The recent news from Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere, regarding Hart's future with the club, opened the door for him to go elsewhere.
"Briere said that Carter Hart's agent has reached out to the Flyers and told them that Hart wants a fresh start. So that door appears shut," Charlie O'Connor said via his X account.
But that option doesn't interest Bowman, who will roll with Skinner, who posted a 26-18-4 regular season record, along with a .896 save percentage and a 2.81 goals against average. Though his playoff numbers were less than ideal (7-7-0), Bowman and the Oilers are counting on Skinner's offseason being a good springboard for a successful season.
While this may divide some, it shows that the Oilers believe Skinner is their guy, and with stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl counting on their goaltender to help them make a third, and hopefully successful bid for the first Canadian Stanley Cup since 1993.
Skinner has started 174 games over the past seven seasons with the Oilers, accumulating a 98-54-14 record over that span. And though his career playoff numbers (26-22-0) aren't stunning, his veteran presence and familiarity with the team haven't been lost on Bowman.
Though if he doesn't perform at the level the Oilers require this season, the sweet dreams of Skinner raising the holy grail could sour before the start of the 2026-27 season commences.
