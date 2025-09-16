Retired Forward Dishes About Oilers' Superstar Duo
Sam Gagner got his start with the Edmonton Oilers, who drafted him in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft. Gagner played his first seven seasons in Edmonton, including the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, which he spent between the Oilers and EC-KAC in the former EBEL.
Now, the 17-year NHL veteran, whose career spanned 1043 games, has brought him from Edmonton to Arizona, and then Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver and then back to Edmonton. Gagner also played in Detroit and Winnipeg before returning to Edmonton in his second-to-last season.
Gagner ultimately ended his career in the Ottawa Senators organization, representing their AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. He now works as a director of player development.
Turns out his time with the Oilers gave him an inside look and appreciation for Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his go-to sniper, Leon Draisaitl. He discussed in an interview with Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff, in a recent episode of On The Road.
Gagner's response to Marek asking him to name a few players that he admired didn't take him very long to figure out.
“I mean, Connor and Leon,” he said, as quoted by Hunter Crowther of the Daily Faceoff. “Having played with them, I think Connor does things that I don’t think anyone has ever seen before. It’s hard for me to look at him and think, ‘How does he do that?’ because I don’t think anybody knows. He’s at such a different level."
“Leon is probably the best in the game at picking a puck off the wall and finding a lane that you didn’t think was there,” Gagner continued. “I love watching him because those are areas that I think can be taught a little bit more. He does them at such a level that you can’t teach to his level, but I think I can study his game a little bit better.”
Draisaitl and McDavid, both veterans of 790 and 712 games, respectively, have made a career of dominating the opposition, like very few can night after night. The pinnacle hasn't yet been reached, as they have bowed down to the Florida Panthers in back-to-back Stanley Cup finals, but they are pushing hard and could finally get their first ring this season.
While the rest of the league tries to figure out ways to shut down the Oilers' superstars, they will continue finding ways to prevent that from happening. But to Gagner, while it's still stunning to watch, he knows it can't be taught at their level, but it deserves to be studied, and admired the way both players excel.
