Panthers Culture Led to Defenseman’s Offseason Decision
Originally drafted first overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, Aaron Ekblad has blossomed into the team's top defenseman and a massive piece of their consecutive Stanley Cup championships, something that has reinforced his love for the team and city.
When contract talks commenced, while the hockey world was left wondering what was going to happen, Ekblad's decision was never in doubt. The family in the dressing room and familiarity made it impossible for him to consider going anywhere else.
"Obviously you want to play for a winner, and when you have this many good players and such a tight group of guys, and we've been doing it for together for so long," Ekblad expressed in a one-on-one interview with RG while doing a public event at a local Huey Magoo's. "Even our wives all love each other. Guys are having kids, we're going to grow up together, and their kids are going to grow up together and hopefully my kids one day. It's a family aspect. It's home where the heart is type of thing. A place is only as good as the people in it and we have great people."
The decision should be perceived as a significant one for Ekblad, who turns 30 on February 7, which feels indicative of this being on his last big-money and long-term contract, but Ekblad prioritized the great group in Florida. There are countless examples in the past of players who opted to leave their current team to get a huge payday elsewhere, so the prospect of Ekblad doing the same seemed likely.
What's more is that Brad Marchand, the former long-tenured Boston Bruin and captain, felt so strongly about the culture in Florida that he decided to head to Florida, a decision that worked out quite well. However, when contract talks began, and many questioned if Panthers' general manager Bill Zito would be able to fit everybody under that cap, Marchand signed rather quickly with the club.
Marchand was adamant about the league having to kick him out, as he isn't keen on retiring anytime soon, and that feeling seems to be one that many Panthers players are feeling. Winning is fun, and while money is certainly important, the feeling of being the top dog has taken precedence.
Ekblad is with Florida for another eight years, and they don't plan on relinquishing the title as the top Florida-based team, but also the NHL's best.
